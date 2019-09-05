Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.15

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.15 and last traded at $57.12, with a volume of 15188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FUN shares. B. Riley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $436.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.86 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 939.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cedar Fair by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 926,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,165,000 after purchasing an additional 32,388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cedar Fair by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 70,597 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

