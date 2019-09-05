CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

CBZ traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $23.17. 132,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,301. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,877.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 25,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,695,351.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $827,020 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,568,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 730,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 400,681 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,347,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 913,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 142,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 107,492 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

