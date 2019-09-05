CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Jason Trevisan Sells 3,000 Shares

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Jason Trevisan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $92,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,064,413.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Trevisan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Jason Trevisan sold 5,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $188,700.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Jason Trevisan sold 5,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $179,150.00.

CarGurus stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.09. 36,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. CarGurus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.12%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARG. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,759 shares during the period. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,149,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,687,000 after acquiring an additional 512,647 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 891,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,179,000 after acquiring an additional 430,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

