Cappasity Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Cappasity has a market cap of $1.12 million and $81,409.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDAX and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cappasity

CAPP is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,449,149 tokens. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, Kucoin and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

