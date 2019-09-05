Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital set a $12.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,516,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013,842. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $167.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,631,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $175,502,000 after purchasing an additional 219,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,086,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,552,000 after purchasing an additional 778,699 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,392,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after purchasing an additional 811,139 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,039,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,247,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after purchasing an additional 656,502 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

