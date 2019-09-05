Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,342. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.