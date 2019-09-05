Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,342. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

