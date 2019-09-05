Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 20th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Shares of CHW traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $7.85. 170,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,931. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $9.41.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.