Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) CFO John M. Wall Sells 3,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,476,122.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,804. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $580.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

