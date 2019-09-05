Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Sets New 52-Week High at $132.01

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $132.01 and last traded at $132.01, with a volume of 1924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.64.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.01). Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $357,963.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,804.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.28, for a total value of $324,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,541.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,015. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,502,000 after buying an additional 81,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,122,000 after buying an additional 61,164 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 567.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 121.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.