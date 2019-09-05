BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Hits Market Cap of $351,314.00

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $351,314.00 and approximately $180.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BUZZCoin alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BUZZCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BUZZCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.