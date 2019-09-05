Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Insider Fred Hand Sells 9,562 Shares

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) insider Fred Hand sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $1,927,125.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,266,127.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fred Hand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.23, for a total transaction of $1,091,139.78.

On Thursday, July 11th, Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,158,529.32.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $1,078,038.06.

NYSE BURL traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.18. 850,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,120. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $209.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 163.50%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $168.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.