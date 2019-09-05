Brompton Oil Split Cl A (TSE:OSP) Stock Price Up 14.2%

Brompton Oil Split Cl A (TSE:OSP) shares rose 14.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45, approximately 4,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 8,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.41.

About Brompton Oil Split Cl A (TSE:OSP)

Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of atleast $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.

