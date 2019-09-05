Brokerages Set Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) PT at $85.80

Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

TPX stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.52. 19,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,527. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $81.85. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $722.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 72.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $30,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,175.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $1,472,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 320,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,567,269.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,439 shares of company stock valued at $5,038,638. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,248,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,449,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 174,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

