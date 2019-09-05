Brokerages Set G4S plc (LON:GFS) PT at GBX 223.33

Shares of G4S plc (LON:GFS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 223.33 ($2.92).

GFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target (up from GBX 200 ($2.61)) on shares of G4S in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on G4S from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised G4S to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of LON:GFS traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 177.10 ($2.31). 5,994,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. G4S has a one year low of GBX 165.75 ($2.17) and a one year high of GBX 252.60 ($3.30). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 201.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 3.59 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. G4S’s dividend payout ratio is 3.85%.

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

