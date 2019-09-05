Brokerages Expect Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) to report $336.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $326.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $351.75 million. Moneygram International reported sales of $347.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moneygram International.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $323.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.31 million. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moneygram International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 320,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moneygram International by 5.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 363,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the second quarter worth $51,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moneygram International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the second quarter worth $54,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.70. 2,165,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,600. The firm has a market cap of $282.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.74. Moneygram International has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

