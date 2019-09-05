Brokerages Expect Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.24 Billion

Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) will announce sales of $9.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.96 billion. Exelon posted sales of $9.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $32.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.47 billion to $36.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.84 billion to $36.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Barclays raised Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Exelon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. 5,120,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,393,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a 1-year low of $42.19 and a 1-year high of $51.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

