Brokerages Expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. DXC Technology reported earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $9.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.69.

Shares of DXC traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 206,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,345. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.93. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $96.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.07%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,530,821.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Lawrie purchased 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.26 per share, with a total value of $234,379.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,043 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 348.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 143.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in DXC Technology by 346.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

