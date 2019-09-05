Brokerages Expect Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.46. Autoliv posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autoliv.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Autoliv and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Autoliv from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,147,000 after acquiring an additional 250,137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,237,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,518,000 after buying an additional 266,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,351,000 after buying an additional 138,176 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,070,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,738,000 after purchasing an additional 891,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Lancaster Investment Management LLP now owns 776,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,126,000 after purchasing an additional 169,771 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALV traded up $4.72 on Friday, reaching $74.17. 1,079,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,233. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $61.07 and a 12 month high of $95.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.31%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoliv (ALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.