Brokerages Expect Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240.73 Million

Analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) will post sales of $240.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $246.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.00 million. Ameresco reported sales of $205.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $856.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $851.60 million to $860.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $904.50 million, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $909.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.20. 220,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,250. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $659.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 114,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,663,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,478,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,540,585.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer L. Miller acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,500 shares of company stock worth $2,168,660 over the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 358,410 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 683,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 283,684 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 727,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 158,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 127,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 29.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 539,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 124,308 shares in the last quarter. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

