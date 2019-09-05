Brokerages Anticipate Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Joint’s earnings. Joint posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Joint.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million. Joint had a return on equity of 114.93% and a net margin of 5.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Joint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Joint from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Joint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.30. 124,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Joint has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $21.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bandera Partners LLC grew its stake in Joint by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,364,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Joint by 1,224.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after buying an additional 711,267 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Joint by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 550,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after buying an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Joint by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 538,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 159,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Joint by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 37,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.