Brokerages Anticipate BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) to Announce $0.00 Earnings Per Share

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.20 (Buy) from the five analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. BEST’s rating score has declined by 70.5% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $7.13 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BEST an industry rank of 207 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get BEST alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BEST shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on BEST from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BEST from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of BEST stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.92. 1,452,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,165. BEST has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BEST will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BEST (BEST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.