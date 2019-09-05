Brokerages Anticipate BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) to Announce $0.00 Earnings Per Share

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.20 (Buy) from the five analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. BEST’s rating score has declined by 70.5% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.
Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $7.13 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BEST an industry rank of 207 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BEST shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on BEST from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BEST from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.
BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BEST will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BEST Company Profile
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
