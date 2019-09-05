Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.41.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.51. 7,107,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,155,441. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

