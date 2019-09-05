Brian K. Miller Sells 8,400 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.85, for a total transaction of $2,157,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,769,554.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.23. 7,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,175. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.31 and a beta of 0.92. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $260.04.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 262.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 593,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,312,000 after purchasing an additional 429,720 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 232,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,202,000 after buying an additional 222,370 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,804,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 185,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,052,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 540,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,531,000 after buying an additional 111,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

