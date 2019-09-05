Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after buying an additional 190,913 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 82.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 391.3% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 54.0% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 14.4% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 90,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BDN shares. Argus raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,769.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,686. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

