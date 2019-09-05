Bradley A. Hamilton Sells 6,680 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Stock

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $373,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Toro stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.99. 257,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,042. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $75.25.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $838.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.33 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti set a $72.00 target price on shares of Toro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,131,000 after buying an additional 94,376 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Toro by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Toro by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 2,058.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

