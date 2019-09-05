Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 30th.
About Bouygues
Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.
See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bouygues (BOUYF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.