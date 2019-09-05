Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Get Bouygues alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

BOUYF remained flat at $$38.65 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $45.77.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bouygues (BOUYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.