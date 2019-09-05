Blockport (BPT) Price Reaches $0.0071

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Blockport token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Blockport has a market capitalization of $378,644.00 and approximately $121,039.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockport alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00213621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.75 or 0.01236900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00085678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017082 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,402,933 tokens. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io . The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.