Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Hits New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $50.45 and last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 1177324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.09.

Specifically, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $611,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,250.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 price target on Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 155,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 99,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Group Company Profile (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

