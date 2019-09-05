Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Shares of NYSE:BUI traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.82. 32,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,344. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94.
About Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst
