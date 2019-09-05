Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BUI traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.82. 32,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,344. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94.

Get Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst alerts:

About Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.