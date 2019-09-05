BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Science & Technology Trust alerts:

NYSE BST traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $33.54. 78,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,347. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $36.20.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.