Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BFY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $14.23. 14,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,033. Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

