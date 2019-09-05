BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BSE)

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,350. BlackRock New York Insured Municipal has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

