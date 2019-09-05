Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Plans — Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

MYD traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $14.79. 127,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,694. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. Blackrock Muniyield Fund has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

