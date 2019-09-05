Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) Announces $0.04 — Dividend

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

MHN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.65. 98,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,946. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

