Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (MEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MEN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,239. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.