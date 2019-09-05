BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Declares Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

BLE stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.21. 74,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,056. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $15.73.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

