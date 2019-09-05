Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust alerts:

BKK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.07. 102,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,913. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05.

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.