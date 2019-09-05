Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUI)

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MUI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 105,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,881. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $14.78.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

