BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) to Issue $0.03 — Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE BKT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 158,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,704. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $6.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

