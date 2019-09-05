BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EGF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 108,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

