BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 211,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,020. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

