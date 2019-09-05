BlackRock Core Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BHK stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,400. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

