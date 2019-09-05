BLACKROCK 2022/COM (BGIO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.05 on September 30th

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE BGIO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.37. 65,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,632. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

About BLACKROCK 2022/COM

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

