Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Michael Crowley Sells 1,089 Shares

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total transaction of $362,724.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE BIO traded up $4.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $339.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,361. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.09. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.05 and a fifty-two week high of $345.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.
