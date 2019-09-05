BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Stake Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,690 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $22,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 877 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 51.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BBL stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 219,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. BHP Group PLC has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $51.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.