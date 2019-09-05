Banyan Network (BBN) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, Banyan Network has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Banyan Network has a market cap of $209,526.00 and $52.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banyan Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, CoinEx and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00018979 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003542 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000131 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Banyan Network Token Profile

Banyan Network uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org . The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork . Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, CoinEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

