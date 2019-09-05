Baader Bank Reiterates “€62.00” Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KRN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.54 ($83.18).

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €50.20 ($58.37) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €51.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Krones has a 12 month low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 12 month high of €104.50 ($121.51).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.