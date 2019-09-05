Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $173.04

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $173.04 and last traded at $172.44, with a volume of 191978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.71.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,281,000 after buying an additional 4,708,009 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17,208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 729,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,921,000 after buying an additional 724,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,318,005,000 after buying an additional 644,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,241,000 after buying an additional 516,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,520,000 after buying an additional 496,843 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

