AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank currently has GBX 7,600 ($99.31) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 7,200 ($94.08).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 6,470 ($84.54) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.47) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,400 ($83.63) to GBX 6,500 ($84.93) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,729.41 ($87.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,479 ($97.73). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,105.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,377.88. The company has a market cap of $96.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 71.90 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.28%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

