AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.37

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.37 and last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 70400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMK shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Securities Co. Ltd. Huatai sold 8,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $167,131,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

