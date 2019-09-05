AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.37

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.37 and last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 70400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMK shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Securities Co. Ltd. Huatai sold 8,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $167,131,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

